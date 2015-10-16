Fluzcoin Brings Blockchain Technology Closer to Retailers

Even though major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are still going strong and are maintaining some level of popularity, institutional investors and users aren’t happy about their extreme volatility. Extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies prevents widespread adoption of them as a medium of exchange. It seems like the main thing that is going for the major cryptocurrencies is their high adoption rates. If Bitcoin is still the cryptocurrency of choice for many investors and even some retailers, Ethereum and Ripple have more applications in the real world, which are widely explored by both large corporations and smaller start-ups. Many analysts suggest that once the cryptocurrency craze dies down, only a handful of cryptocurrencies will stay afloat, particularly those with ties to real world applications. One cryptocurrency that is aiming to demonstrate some level of value stability and enter the retail space is Fluzcoin and further in this article we are going to explain how it aims to disrupt the industry.

Here’s why it’s important for cryptocurrencies to be viable in real world. Take Ripple, for example, which stands out because it can and most likely will modernize bank payment systems. The platform can connect different payment systems through the Ripple application programming interface (API) and can be used for faster and more efficient cross-border payments. The company behind Ripple estimates that its platform can allow banks to cut settlement costs by up to 60%.

The advantages of Ripple are already being noticed. Back in 2016, seven major banks, UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE:UBS), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (NYSE:CM), UniCredit, ReiseBank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and ATB Financial signed up to Ripple’s distributed ledger technology. Earlier this year, Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) said it would pilot the use of XRP (the cryptocurrency powered by Ripple) in payment flows. Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), the second-largest money transfer company in the world expect to benefit from Ripple’s features like low transaction fees and fast transaction times of 2-3 seconds. By comparison, Bitcoin requires $30 per transaction and transaction times can be between 15 minutes to an hour. After Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek said that they are also testing transactions using Ripple’s blockchain-based settlement system. Both Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) are using Ripple’s XRapid, a product that integrates XRP, as opposed to most banks that are using XCurrent blockchain-based software that keeps track of transfers.

In Ethereum’s case, there are more applications beyond the financial sector. Because it’s a platform for decentralized applications, Ethereum is the go-to platform for most startups that are exploring the use of blockchain technologies in various industries, from real estate and government to healthcare and utilities (take a look at 20 industries blockchain technology will disrupt). To speed up the development of Ethereum applications and adopt it to industry uses, dozens of companies, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), as well as blockchain companies and universities joined forces to create the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.

Tech giants are also exploring the benefits of blockchain. In addition to being part of EEA, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also launched Blockchain-as-a-Service on its Azure cloud platform. BaaS is developed as a business-friendly platform that allow companies to implement blockchain-applications. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have also launched their offerings of BaaS.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) is also closely involved in advancing blockchain technology. It has launched Hyperledger Fabric, a framework that powers the IBM Blockchain Platform. Moreover, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) is working with many companies on developing various blockchain-based applications. It has partnered with food giants like Nestle, Unilever, and Wal-Mart to develop a blockchain network that would track the food supply chain. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) is working on a similar project in China, were it partnered with Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), JD.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD), and Tsinghua University National Engineering Laboratory for eCommerce Technologies.

The fact that such big companies are exploring blockchain technology and are finding solutions based on it to improve their daily operations gives us a hint about not just blockchain, but also some cryptocurrencies, because cryptocurrencies are like “fuel” that power these platforms. So, in the end, we can see that most viable cryptocurrencies are those with real-life applications.

Which brings us back to Bitcoin. Many supporters of Bitcoin argue that it does have real-life applications, since there are places both online and in the physical world where you can pay with Bitcoin. However, the high transaction costs, long transaction times, as well as high value and volatility make it inconvenient as a medium of exchange. Therefore, Bitcoin can be better used as an investment to store value, at least for the foreseeable future. Whether or not it’s going to last, the future will show. In the meantime, there are better cryptocurrencies that can be used for payments, including some built on top of Bitcoin, like Bitcoin Cash.

Retailers are interested in using cryptocurrencies due to their potential advantages, such as low transaction costs, security, transparency and other benefits that cryptocurrencies have compared to credit cards, for example. However, many retailers are reluctant to implement cryptocurrencies as a payment method due to lack of regulation, volatility, and other issues that developers are still working on solving. One cryptocurrency that is making progress on solving these issues and has the potential to become the go-to coin for retailers is Fluzcoin.

Fluzcoin aims to be the most convenient cryptocurrency for retailers by eliminating transaction fees and built-in Know Your Customer system, among other benefits. To solve the issue of excess volatility, Fluzcoin developers have introduced their proprietary self-correcting system that employs certain rules and AI-based central banking algorithms that control the supply and demand of coins to ensure that prices in Fluzcoin are kept relatively steady. The patent-pending steering mechanisms that create and remove coins are based on the EUNOMIA algorithm that is built on JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Quorum blockchain, an Ethereum-based open-source platform for smart contracts and distributed ledger technology for enterprises. In a way, the EUNOMIA algorithm takes the role of a central bank authority but does so in an automated and transparent way.

Holders of Fluzcoin can take advantage of the system that controls supply and demand since the value of newly minted coins goes to them. People can acquire new coins by holding Fluzcoin, without having to buy hardware or perform complex tasks that are required to obtain Bitcoins.

Fluzcoin developers are planning to release coins through a tokensale that will involve the creation of 3.223 billion coins. There are already many merchants in Latin America that signed up to be part of the ecosystem and Fluzcoin will likely see some popularity from the beginning since its demand will be created immediately by the Fluz Fluz cash-back platform that we have covered previously.

Due to its ties with the Fluz Fluz ecosystem, Fluzcoin will also allow merchants to build their own loyalty coins on top of the Fluzcoin system and consumers will be able to benefit from appreciating rewards issued in Fluzcoin. In addition, Fluzcoin will come with a Consumer Insights API that will offer retailers access to data related to consumers’ spending behavior and interests.

With new cryptocurrencies being launched almost every month, there aren’t many that can boast of having tie-ups to real-world applications and an existing ecosystem that is ready to use it from day one. Fluzcoin brings intelligent blockchain solutions to the retail industry and is definitely a cryptocurrency to keep an eye on and potentially acquire as its network of merchants and consumers gains momentum.

Disclosure: The opinions expressed in this article are Insider Monkey’s writer, Alex Oleinic’s. Alex doesn’t have positions in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Moneygramm International Inc (NYSE:MGI) and other stocks mentioned in the article. Insider Monkey received compensation in exchange for publishing this article. Insider Monkey doesn’t recommend purchase/sale of any securities, cryptocurrencies, or ICOs. Please get in touch with a financial professional before making any financial decisions. You understand that Insider Monkey doesn’t accept any responsibility and you will be using the information presented here at your own risk. You acknowledge that this disclaimer is a simplified version of our Terms of Use, and by accessing or using our site, you agree to be bound by all of its terms and conditions. If at any time you find these terms and conditions unacceptable, you must immediately leave the Site and cease all use of the Site.