FGL Holdings (FG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL), Kemper (KMPR): Top Insider Buys of the Past Week

September has seen a huge uptick in terms of insider buying activity, with the five most active days for insider purchasing this year all having fallen within the past two weeks. With trade war fears putting a damper on the shares of numerous large companies with international operations, smaller U.S-focused businesses are picking up the slack.

Among companies in the Russell 1000, those in the second and third quintile have outperformed those in the first quintile (the largest 20% of companies), with gains of 13% and 12% respectively, compared to 8.7%. Likewise, the Russell 2000 index has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2018 by a similar tally of 12% to 8.7%.

Below, we’ll check out last week’s insider buying activity in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), and look into why insiders are likely feeling optimistic about these stocks.

Alongside our tracking of insider trading activity, we also track the top consensus picks of the best performing hedge funds each quarter and share them exclusively with our newsletter subscribers. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has rewarded those subscribers with incredible 107.5% returns since its May 2014 inception, crushing the S&P 500 by over 40 percentage points. Among the picks issued to our subscribers in May was FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), which had its first case of insider buying towards the end of 2017. That stock gained 26.2% in the ten weeks following the release of our picks.

Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s past performance and quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were just released last month; don’t miss out!

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Who Bought Shares: Director Richard Massey and CFO Dennis Vigneau

How Many Shares Were Bought: 50,000 @ $8.76 per share and 25,000 @ $8.75 per share respectively

Date of the Transaction(s): September 11-13

The two insiders of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) made the first ever insider purchases of the company’s shares within days of each other. Director Richard Massey now owns 62,488 shares after his recent purchase of 50,000 shares, while FGL CFO Dennis Vigneau has direct ownership of 25,000 shares, all of which were purchased on September 13.

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) was created through the November 2017 merger of CF Corporation and Fidelity and Guaranty Life. The company is still going through a transition period following that merger. The provider of life insurance products and annuities plans to expand its portfolio of product offerings and distribution, which are still relatively narrow. FGL is also focused on improvements to its portfolio, including a shift from corporate to structured securities.

Follow Fgl Holdings Follow Fgl Holdings Trade (FG) Now!

We may use your email to send marketing emails about our services. Click here to read our privacy policy.

On the next page we’ll look at two other stocks with heavy insider buying activity last week.

Like Reading This? Subscribe to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter