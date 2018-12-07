Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 8, 2018 at 2:05 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings made by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was in 53 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. XOM investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 50 hedge funds in our database with XOM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that XOM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, but is one of the 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

What have hedge funds been doing with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 53 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards XOM over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

XOM_dec2018

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), with a stake worth $497.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Pzena Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $396 million. AQR Capital Management, Adage Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, established the most outsized position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Renaissance Technologies had $70.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Vince Maddi and Shawn Brennan’s SIR Capital Management also made a $22.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new XOM investors: Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg’s Leucadia National, Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). This group of stocks’ market caps resembles XOM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
V 112 14434960 3
RDS 36 2483228 -3
BAC 102 32047570 -7
WMT 60 4719208 8
Average 77.5 13421242 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 77.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $13.42 billion. That figure was $2.08 billion in XOM’s case. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS) is the least popular one with only 36 bullish hedge fund positions. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard, V might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)HMI Capital’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsHere is What Hedge Funds Think About GoDaddy Inc.Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Dividend Aristocrat Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) A Good Investment? 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Pioneer (PXD): Hedge Funds’ Favorite Energy Stocks Hedge Funds’ 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Yields Market Movers Today: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Aceto Corporation (ACET), Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), and More Billionaire Investors are Bullish on These 6 Oil Stocks 10 Most Ruthless Companies in Business Today The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.