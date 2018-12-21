Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings

Published on December 26, 2018 at 2:14 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Eversept Partners is a New York-based hedge fund that focuses on investing in companies from the healthcare sector. It was founded by its current portfolio manager Mr. Kamran Moghtaderi, who previously worked as an Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Apis Capital Advisors, LLC. Mr. Moghtaderi’s investment experience is much more extensive than this, as prior to joining Apis Capital Advisors ,LLC he was a Global Research Analyst at J&W Seligman & Company where he managed life sciences sectors (from pharmaceuticals to devices and healthcare services), and prior to J&W Seligman & Company he worked at Gambro Group.  Mr. Moghtaderi holds a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Los Angeles.

The fund is an advisor of Eversept Global Health Care Fund, L.P, a long/short global healthcare equity fund, which was launched by Mr. Moghtaderi in 2011. The fund’s investment philosophy turned out to be very efficient, as it had some very good years in terms of returns. Eversept Global Healthcare Fund, L.P. delivered a return of fantastic 38.31% in 2013, 43.43% in 2014, 11.30% in 2015, 43.39% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, and 9.11% in 2018 (since January until October 29). Its total return amounted to 233.49%, compound annual return was of 17.42%, and its worst drawdown was 12.14. As reported in the fund’s Form ADV from July 26, 2018, it has around 370,79 million in regulatory assets under management.

Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 96.9%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by over 40 percentage points (see the details here).

At the end of the third quarter, Eversept Partners’ portfolio was valued around $207.75 million, after the fund has added 20 new positions and dumped around 22 companies. The biggest position the fund held on September 30 was in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), and it included 419,279 shares, with a value of $20.8 million. The fund doesn’t look for the companies that are being widely popular, hence it hasn’t invested in any of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018. More details about the fund’s third quarter portfolio changes you can find on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Should You Avoid Innospec Inc. (IOSP)?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, GMT Capital, Cosmos Holdings...Do Hedge Funds Love Invuity, Inc. (IVTY)?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Fir Tree, Point72 Asset Management L.P...Is Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Fir Tree, Point72 Asset Management L.P., Groupon Inc (GRPN), Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX), Novation Companies Inc (NOVC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, GMT Capital, Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM), Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP), Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: CQS Cayman LP, Bridgewater Associates, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG), Autoweb Inc (AUTO), DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG), and More Archer Capital Management Return, AUM, and Holdings You Need To Answer These 2 Questions Before Buying Amber Road Inc (AMBR)? Cevian Capital’s Top Stock Picks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Soros Fund Management, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT), Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR), Achaogen Inc (AKAO), and More 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.