Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings

Eversept Partners is a New York-based hedge fund that focuses on investing in companies from the healthcare sector. It was founded by its current portfolio manager Mr. Kamran Moghtaderi, who previously worked as an Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Apis Capital Advisors, LLC. Mr. Moghtaderi’s investment experience is much more extensive than this, as prior to joining Apis Capital Advisors ,LLC he was a Global Research Analyst at J&W Seligman & Company where he managed life sciences sectors (from pharmaceuticals to devices and healthcare services), and prior to J&W Seligman & Company he worked at Gambro Group. Mr. Moghtaderi holds a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Los Angeles.

The fund is an advisor of Eversept Global Health Care Fund, L.P, a long/short global healthcare equity fund, which was launched by Mr. Moghtaderi in 2011. The fund’s investment philosophy turned out to be very efficient, as it had some very good years in terms of returns. Eversept Global Healthcare Fund, L.P. delivered a return of fantastic 38.31% in 2013, 43.43% in 2014, 11.30% in 2015, 43.39% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, and 9.11% in 2018 (since January until October 29). Its total return amounted to 233.49%, compound annual return was of 17.42%, and its worst drawdown was 12.14. As reported in the fund’s Form ADV from July 26, 2018, it has around 370,79 million in regulatory assets under management.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 96.9%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by over 40 percentage points (see the details here).

At the end of the third quarter, Eversept Partners’ portfolio was valued around $207.75 million, after the fund has added 20 new positions and dumped around 22 companies. The biggest position the fund held on September 30 was in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), and it included 419,279 shares, with a value of $20.8 million. The fund doesn’t look for the companies that are being widely popular, hence it hasn’t invested in any of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018. More details about the fund’s third quarter portfolio changes you can find on the next page.