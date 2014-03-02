Companies 0 See All
Europe’s Best Hedge Fund Is Buying These US Stocks

Published on April 4, 2019 at 12:10 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Once again Bodenholm Capital, Stockholm, Sweden-based hedge fund founded by Per Johansson only four years ago, was recognized as one of the best. This year it was named the best “Global Equity Fund”, and last year it gained a similar prize at the 2018 Investors Choice Awards. The fund, which runs a concentrated portfolio, and evaluates its investments by applying its  “Bondeholm 4Qs” criteria – Quality of Growth, Quality of Balance sheet, Quality of Management, and Quality of Business model – returned 7.1% annualized since its inception.  Only last year, its’ USD share class brought back 8.9%. The fund currently manages around €700 million (or $786.78 million) in assets. Let’s take a look at the US stocks this Europe’s best hedge fund is buying.

1. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

This was the most valuable position in the fund’s equity portfolio, worth $40.13 million. At Q4’s end, a total of 54 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier.

2. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, same as in the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 37 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BKI a year ago. Bodenholm Capital reported holding 874,138 Black Knight’s shares with a value of $39.2 million at the end of 2018.

3. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

At Q4’s end, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, down by 6% from the second quarter of 2018. According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Dan Loeb’s Third Point has the biggest position in Danaher Corporation, worth close to $320.7 million, accounting for 4.9% of its total 13F portfolio. On Third Point’s heels is AQR Capital Management, led by Cliff Asness, holding a $262.2 million position; the fund has 0.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish comprise Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management, Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management and Ricky Sandler’s Eminence Capital. Bodenholm Capital held a position in the company that was valued $35.97 million.

4. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

In The Procter & Gamble Company, the fund held a position that was valued $34.56 million, on the account of 379,000 shares outstanding. Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 60 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter.

5. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, down by 12% from one quarter earlier. Bodenholm Capital established $31.14 million worth a position in the company at the end of December 2018.

6. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

At the end of December 2018, Bodenholm Capital reported holding 462,000 Colgate-Palmolive’s shares with a value of $27.54 million. Whereas, at the same time, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 36% from the previous quarter. Among these funds, First Eagle Investment Management held the most valuable stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company, which was worth $768.36 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $426.8 million worth of shares.

Disclosure: None.

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

 

 

