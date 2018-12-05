Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 6, 2018 at 12:54 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the first 6 weeks of the fourth quarter we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) an attractive investment today? Investors who are in the know are becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ETFC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s review the key hedge fund action encompassing E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

How are hedge funds trading E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 38 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ETFC heading into this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ETFC_dec2018

More specifically, Millennium Management was the largest shareholder of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), with a stake worth $389.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Millennium Management was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $356.5 million. D E Shaw, Southpoint Capital Advisors, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the largest position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Arrowstreet Capital had $37.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James Parsons’s Junto Capital Management also made a $25.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). These stocks are Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), and United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to ETFC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AJG 26 380676 4
TRU 29 1758803 0
CHRW 28 457937 -2
URI 48 1131355 8

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $932 million. That figure was $1.48 billion in ETFC’s case. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard URI might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Morgan Stanley’s 10 Best Fresh Money Stocks To Buy Is E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) A Good Stock To Buy? This Week in Finance: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and More Five Stocks on the Move in the Wake of Trump’s Election Win Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) & More: This Week in Finance Why Boeing, Jabil Circuit and Three Financial Stocks Are Making Headlines on Thursday This Week in Finance: Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (DB), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) & Others 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.