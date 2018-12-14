Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)?

Published on December 15, 2018 at 12:10 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) a bargain? Investors who are in the know are getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that tup isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. TUP was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with TUP holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

What does the smart money think about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 23 hedge funds with a bullish position in TUP at the beginning of this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TUP Positions

The largest stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $43.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Huber Capital Management with a $34.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Cove Street Capital, Royce & Associates, and Wallace R. Weitz & Co..

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, established the biggest position in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Balyasny Asset Management had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also made a $0.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). We will take a look at Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA), Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), and HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to TUP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CSTM 35 439679 -2
ENTA 21 246143 3
THRM 13 104110 -1
HF 10 14058 -1
Average 19.75 200998 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $201 million. That figure was $176 million in TUP’s case. Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CSTM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid Vereit Inc (VER)?Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Verso Corporation (VRS)Is Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Buying Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)Hedge Funds Are Dumping Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Legendary Investor Bill Miller Talks Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) Takeover Insiders Show Confidence in Signet Jewelers (SIG), AutoZone (AZO), and Tupperware (TUP) Top 10 Direct Sales Companies in USA 11 Companies with Headquarters in Orlando 31 Stories To Find Out How Is It Going In The Financial Markets Today Hedge Funds Are Buying Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Why Microsoft, Visa, Alibaba, and Two Other Companies Are in the Spotlight Today 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.