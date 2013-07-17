Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love The Unilever Group (UL)?

Published on October 10, 2019 at 3:13 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. UL investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with UL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that UL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Tom Gayner

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s view the key hedge fund action encompassing The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Hedge fund activity in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -23% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UL a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

UL_oct2019

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), with a stake worth $301.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was Markel Gayner Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $94.7 million. Pittencrieff Partners – Gabalex Capital, Wallace Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds that slashed their entire stakes in the second quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $6.5 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also sold off its stock, about $4.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) but similarly valued. These stocks are Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN), and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to UL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NFLX 106 11090012 10
C 83 10543687 -4
UN 16 1291383 -3
MCD 52 2906375 -2
Average 64.25 6457864 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 64.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $6458 million. That figure was $425 million in UL’s case. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) is even less popular than UN. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards UL. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately UL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); UL investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO)Do Hedge Funds Love Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Going to Burn These Hedge...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Unilever plc (UL)? Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? 10 Makeup Companies That Still Test On Animals in 2017 10 Most Commonly Used Products In The World 10 Biggest Social Media Mistakes By Companies In 2017 Should You Avoid Unilever plc (ADR) (UL)? 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.