Do Hedge Funds Love The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. BK shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 36 hedge funds in our database with BK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video at the end of this article).

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Hedge fund activity in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BK over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), with a stake worth $3573.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was Trian Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $557.2 million. Citadel Investment Group, GAMCO Investors, and Yacktman Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedge funds who sold off their full holdings last quarter. At the top of the heap, Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management dropped the largest stake of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $19.7 million in stock. David Harding’s fund, Winton Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $15.5 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). We will take a look at Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to BK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position PSA 20 824189 -5 ADI 44 2910043 4 AFL 23 727206 -7 KDP 21 699540 -1 Average 27 1290245 -2.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1290 million. That figure was $4940 million in BK’s case. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is the least popular one with only 20 bullish hedge fund positions. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BK, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.



Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.