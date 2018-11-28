Do Hedge Funds Love State Street Corporation (STT)?

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we’d like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) lost 8.7% through October 26th. Forty percent of the S&P 500 constituents were down more than 10%. The average return of a randomly picked stock in the index is -9.5%. This means you (or a monkey throwing a dart) have less than an even chance of beating the market by randomly picking a stock. On the other hand, the top 25 most popular S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds had an average loss of 8.8%. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months.

We’re going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

What does the smart money think about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 35 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in STT heading into this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Millennium Management was the largest shareholder of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), with a stake worth $142.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Millennium Management was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $123 million. Balyasny Asset Management, Appaloosa Management LP, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital cut the largest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $40 million in stock. Robert B. Gillam’s fund, McKinley Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $23.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). We will take a look at Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS), and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to STT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position WDAY 30 1148004 -1 WP 60 3562567 14 FMS 6 26587 -1 ALGN 37 2166489 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.73 billion. That figure was $1.27 billion in STT’s case. Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard WP might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

