Do Hedge Funds Love Post Holdings Inc (POST)?

Is Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) a buy right now? Hedge funds are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 1 in recent months.

Is Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) a buy right now? Hedge funds are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that POST isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



We were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019. We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)?

How are hedge funds trading Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -4% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in POST a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was held by Route One Investment Company, which reported holding $620.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Iridian Asset Management with a $192.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Diamond Hill Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Renaissance Technologies.

Seeing as Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has experienced falling interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there was a specific group of funds who sold off their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Capital cut the largest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $22.3 million in stock, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) but similarly valued. These stocks are Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM), and Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to POST’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ACB 10 28795 -1 ARCC 23 239409 1 KIM 19 112522 8 STOR 22 987824 0 Average 18.5 342138 2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $342 million. That figure was $1507 million in POST’s case. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on POST, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 1.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

