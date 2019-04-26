Do Hedge Funds Love Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH)?

Is Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 2 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare PPIH to other stocks including Erytech Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMEX:VGZ) to get a better sense of its popularity.



Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH).

How have hedgies been trading Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 3 hedge funds with a bullish position in PPIH a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Cannell Capital was the largest shareholder of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH), with a stake worth $5.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Cannell Capital was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $2.2 million.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Erytech Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ), and Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to PPIH’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ERYP 2 2853 0 ROYT 2 1000 0 VGZ 2 14230 0 RELL 3 12199 0 Average 2.25 7571 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 2.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $8 million. That figure was $8 million in PPIH’s case. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Erytech Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) is even less popular than ERYP. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards PPIH. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately PPIH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); PPIH investors were disappointed as the stock returned -8.1% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

