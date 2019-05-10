Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 6:12 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) based on that data.

Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) going to take off soon? Money managers are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that GPI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. GPI was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with GPI positions at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are numerous methods investors use to assess stocks. A duo of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outclass the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital

Let’s check out the key hedge fund action regarding Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

What does smart money think about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 44% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GPI over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

GPI_jun2019

More specifically, Eminence Capital was the largest shareholder of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), with a stake worth $73.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Eminence Capital was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $18 million. Tyvor Capital, Adage Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have jumped into Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) headfirst. Scopus Asset Management, managed by Alexander Mitchell, assembled the most valuable position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Scopus Asset Management had $4.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital also initiated a $3.7 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new GPI investors: Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) but similarly valued. These stocks are KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF), Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX), Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW), and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to GPI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KREF 9 42594 1
AXDX 11 66192 6
MATW 12 43871 0
HLX 16 66120 -2
Average 12 54694 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $55 million. That figure was $148 million in GPI’s case. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GPI as the stock returned 21.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) ? Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) A Good Stock To Buy? Insider Selling Activity That May Raise Red Flags Seen At J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), More A 6-Pack of Hedge Fund Moves to Take Note Of 7 Hedge Fund Trades to Keep an Eye On Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital Now Own Significant Chunk of Group 1 Automotive AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Dealer Data Can Help Anticipate Slowing Auto Sales 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.