Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Grifols SA (GRFS)?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 5:02 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) has seen an increase in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that GRFS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are many metrics investors can use to evaluate stocks. A pair of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

FARALLON CAPITAL

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Hedge fund activity in Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GRFS heading into this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With GRFS Positions

Among these funds, Arrowstreet Capital held the most valuable stake in Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS), which was worth $66.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Farallon Capital which amassed $38.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, GLG Partners, and Polar Capital were also bullish on Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Polar Capital, managed by Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley, established the largest position in Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS). Polar Capital had $15 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management also made a $0.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP), McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to GRFS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SEP 5 38381 -1
MKC 21 153091 0
BMRN 40 2247870 -1
PBA 17 156625 4
Average 20.75 648992 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $649 million. That figure was $198 million in GRFS’s case. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BMRN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Top 75 Healthcare Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy? Billionaire John Paulson Standing Pat With His Top Small-Cap Picks Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), Pall Corporation (PLL), Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS): One Blood Management Company for Red-Hot Returns Baxter International Inc. (BAX): One Pharma Stock Investors Should Watch KAMADA ORD ILS1.00 (KMDA): Can This Small Pharma Company’s Investors Breathe Easy? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.