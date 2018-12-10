Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)?

Published on December 11, 2018 at 12:24 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by uncertainty regarding the future of the interest rate environment in the US, declining oil prices and the trade war with China, many smart money investors are keeping their optimism regarding the current bull run, while still hedging many of their long positions. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. FNF was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with FNF holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that fnf isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8,000 funds in operation today, Our experts choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, approximately 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors watch over the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by paying attention to their top equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

How are hedge funds trading Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 12% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 37 hedge funds with a bullish position in FNF at the beginning of this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with FNF Positions

The largest stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $253 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $59.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Marshall Wace LLP, Renaissance Technologies, and Third Avenue Management.

Now, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, assembled the most outsized position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF). GLG Partners had $8.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $6.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new FNF investors: Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to FNF’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
UDR 16 446632 -1
DBX 27 461569 0
YNDX 37 984529 -1
WLK 19 326824 -5
Average 24.75 554889 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $555 million. That figure was $492 million in FNF’s case. Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard YNDX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Board Members at Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) and Largest U.S. Title Insurance Underwriter Discard Sizeable Blocks of Shares, Plus Noteworthy Insider Buying Keith Meister’s Massive Q3 Moves On Williams (WMB), Johnson Controls (JCI), More Is The Time Right To Buy FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)? Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) & More: Here’s Why You Might Be Interested in These Stocks More Insider Selling at Strong Performing Ethanol Company, Plus 4 Other Notable Insider Transactions Corvex Capital Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Earnings Wrap: Mellanox, Valmont Among 5 Companies Reporting Quarterly Results The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.