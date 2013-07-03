Do Hedge Funds Love Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)?

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. EGRX was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with EGRX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EGRX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What have hedge funds been doing with Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EGRX over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Park West Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX), which was worth $72.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Hudson Executive Capital which amassed $45.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Stephen DuBois’s Camber Capital Management sold off the biggest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $14.7 million in stock, and Michael Castor’s Sio Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $4.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), and SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble EGRX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position AGM 7 29670 -2 TRST 12 46609 2 OPB 9 138307 -2 SP 13 96170 -1 Average 10.25 77689 -0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $78 million. That figure was $158 million in EGRX’s case. SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately EGRX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on EGRX were disappointed as the stock returned 1.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.