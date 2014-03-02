Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 8:44 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Is Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) the right pick for your portfolio? Money managers are turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 8 lately. Our calculations also showed that ARMK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

What does the smart money think about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 30% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in ARMK at the beginning of this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ARMK_dec2018

More specifically, Kensico Capital was the largest shareholder of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), with a stake worth $380.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Kensico Capital was Glenview Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $359.3 million. Millennium Management, Point72 Asset Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Junto Capital Management, managed by James Parsons, established the most outsized position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Junto Capital Management had $37.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners also initiated a $12.9 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ARMK investors: Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital, Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management, and William Hyatt’s Hudson Way Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO), Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), and Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS). This group of stocks’ market caps match ARMK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NKTR 27 417833 3
ATO 15 168216 -2
TTM 9 120349 -3
LDOS 27 472777 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $295 million. That figure was $1552 million in ARMK’s case. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Aramark (ARMK) Worthy of Your Portfolio? The Chief Executive Officers of These Four Companies Buy Shares, Plus Insider Selling at Sanmina Corp (SANM) Should You Follow Ionic Capital Management’s Lead And Cut Exposure To Allergan (AGN) & Three Other Stocks? Corsair Capital Betting Heavily on Consumer Discretionary Stocks 5 NYSE Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Yesterday Yum!, Pepsi Among 10 NYSE Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Thursday Billionaire ‘Tiger Cub’ Lee Ainslie’s 5 Favorite Stocks 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.