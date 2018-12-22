Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love AlarmCom Holdings Inc (ALRM)?

Published on December 22, 2018 at 3:24 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Carl Icahn and George Soros think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that alrm isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of tools market participants can use to evaluate stocks. A couple of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outclass the market by a solid margin (see the details here).

Ken Griffin

Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

What have hedge funds been doing with AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ALRM over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ALRM Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Brian Bares’s Bares Capital Management has the biggest position in AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), worth close to $204.3 million, accounting for 5.7% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Akre Capital Management, led by Charles Akre, holding a $34.5 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions comprise Peter Muller’s PDT Partners, Jeffrey Hoffner’s Engle Capital and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Due to the fact that AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider’s SG Capital Management cut the largest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising about $4.8 million in call options, and Frank Slattery’s Symmetry Peak Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $1.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM). These stocks are First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI), HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA), and Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble ALRM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FMBI 8 67244 -3
HMSY 16 65374 5
ORA 7 158115 -1
TECD 20 171945 3
Average 12.75 115670 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $116 million. That figure was $259 million in ALRM’s case. Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. AlarmCom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard TECD might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Millennium Management, Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS), Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC), Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), and More 13D Filing: ABS Capital Partners V Trust and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) 13D Filing: ABS Capital Partners V Trust and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Is AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Dumping AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Why Are These Four Stocks Surging on Wednesday? Xactly Corp (XTLY), AppFolio Inc (APPF), AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) In the Spotlights As They Go Public 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.