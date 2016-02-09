Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) ?

Published on April 25, 2019 at 12:34 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. WYND was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with WYND holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that wynd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous methods stock market investors put to use to analyze their stock investments. A couple of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outpace the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Harold Levy Iridian Asset Management

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Hedge fund activity in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

At Q4’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WYND over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds With WYND Positions

The largest stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) was held by Iridian Asset Management, which reported holding $326.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Tremblant Capital with a $47.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw.

Judging by the fact that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their full holdings in the third quarter. Interestingly, Jeffrey Gates’s Gates Capital Management dumped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $61.1 million in stock, and Per Johanssoná’s Bodenholm Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $42.7 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), and Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to WYND’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BTU 31 1750663 -3
RDN 24 154880 0
MKSI 30 447623 5
TREX 14 57358 -3
Average 24.75 602631 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $603 million. That figure was $474 million in WYND’s case. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on WYND, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 21% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (...Pabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor LetterCurreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Kyle Bass, Tom Steyer, Wayfair Inc (W), Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND), and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) Intrepid Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Starbucks (SBUX), Wyndham (WYND), Aptiv (APTV): Insider Buys of the Week 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.