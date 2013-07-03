Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tredegar Corporation (TG) ?

Published on October 30, 2019 at 9:36 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) a splendid investment right now? Investors who are in the know are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that TG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of metrics investors employ to appraise publicly traded companies. Some of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

David Harding

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG).

What does smart money think about Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TG over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TG Positions

More specifically, GAMCO Investors was the largest shareholder of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG), with a stake worth $61.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing GAMCO Investors was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $0.9 million. D E Shaw, Winton Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of money managers that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management cut the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $1.2 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also dumped its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX), Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD), Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), and Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble TG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RMAX 10 60021 4
CRD 11 37471 2
MTRX 14 32176 -1
NVGS 14 240893 1
Average 12.25 92640 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $93 million. That figure was $66 million in TG’s case. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TG as the stock returned 18.2% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Seaboard Corporation (SEB)Hedge Funds Are Selling Systemax Inc. (SYX)This Hedge Fund Can Still Deliver Double Digit Returns: Here Are Its Top Picks...Is MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tredegar Corporation (TG) Should You Buy Tredegar Corporation (TG)? 13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and Tredegar Corp (TG) Should You Avoid Tredegar Corporation (TG)? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Tredegar Corporation (TG) Tredegar Corporation (TG) and Medical Action Industries (MDCI): GAMCO Investors Ups Stakes 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.