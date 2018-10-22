Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) ?

Published on April 29, 2019 at 12:58 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the first 2.5 months of this year (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that SKYW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are many metrics stock market investors employ to appraise stocks. A couple of the best metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s view the new hedge fund action regarding SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Hedge fund activity in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SKYW over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SKYW_apr2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), which was worth $101.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Marshall Wace LLP which amassed $23.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Brant Point Investment Management were also bullish on SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few funds that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital sold off the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $2.6 million in stock, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.8 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY), and Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to SKYW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PSEC 11 29955 0
BDN 17 105044 2
CLNY 26 334123 1
VIAV 26 175280 4
Average 20 161101 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $161 million. That figure was $139 million in SKYW’s case. Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SKYW as the stock returned 32.5% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) 10 Most Unsafe Dangerous Airlines In America Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Do Hedge Funds Love SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)? SkyWest, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc: Why Are These Stocks Flying High Today? Is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.