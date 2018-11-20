Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) ?

Published on April 30, 2019 at 3:47 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in Q4 due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 1% through March 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF lost 2.2% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Hedge fund interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR), CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Gates Gates Capital

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

How have hedgies been trading Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SRG over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SRG Positions

The largest stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was held by BloombergSen, which reported holding $87.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Empyrean Capital Partners with a $78.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included EMS Capital, Gates Capital Management, and Governors Lane.

Seeing as Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few funds who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management said goodbye to the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $10.5 million in call options. Matthew Hulsizer’s fund, PEAK6 Capital Management, also cut its call options, about $0.3 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG). These stocks are Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR), CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), and Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SRG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MTDR 10 99008 0
CNMD 25 180478 4
ARES 11 206059 -4
CFFN 9 160967 -3
Average 13.75 161628 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $162 million. That figure was $355 million in SRG’s case. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SRG as the stock returned 33.1% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD......Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN...Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Is Shrinking Smart Money Ownership Cause for Concern? Mohnish Pabrai Still Likes Automotive Stocks, Goes Into Aircraft Leasing Warren Buffett’s Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks – May 2016 Update Warren Buffett’s Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks Activist Fund Raging Capital Jettisons 2 Massive Positions, Plus Noteworthy Moves from 2 Other Hedge Funds Five Real Estate Stocks to Buy On Industry Weakness 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.