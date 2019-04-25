Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sea Limited (SE) ?

Published on April 26, 2019 at 10:17 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that SE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

TIGER GLOBAL Investor Letter

Let’s take a gander at the new hedge fund action encompassing Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -22% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SE over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SE_apr2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Tiger Global Management LLC, managed by Chase Coleman, holds the number one position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Tiger Global Management LLC has a $139.2 million position in the stock, comprising 0.9% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital, with a $44.9 million position; 0.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish consist of Nitin Saigal and Dan Jacobs’s Kora Management, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis’s Alkeon Capital Management and Kevin D. Eng’s Columbus Hill Capital Management.

Judging by the fact that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has faced falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Daniel S. Och’s OZ Management dropped the biggest position of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $38.6 million in stock. Bain Capital’s fund, Brookside Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $9.7 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO), MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX), and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). All of these stocks’ market caps match SE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AUO 9 58301 -1
MTG 35 358474 5
SWX 17 225927 4
COLD 16 628764 -5
Average 19.25 317867 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $318 million. That figure was $335 million in SE’s case. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SE as the stock returned 109.2% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Sea Limited (SE) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Spectra Energy Corp. (SE) A Good Stock To Buy? Why These Stocks Are in Spotlight Today Why Spectra Energy, Clorox, HollyFrontier and 2 More Are in the Limelight Dividend Cut Watch: These 2 High Yield Dividend Growth Stocks Are At Risk Hedge Funds Turning The Lights Out On Spectra Energy Corp. (SE) 3 Energy Stocks To Buy On The Dip 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.