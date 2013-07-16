Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) ?

Published on May 5, 2019 at 5:49 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) a buy here? Hedge funds are becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that RAD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jonathon Jacobson

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD).

What does the smart money think about Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -28% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RAD over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

RAD_may2019

Among these funds, Highfields Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), which was worth $21.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Adage Capital Management which amassed $4.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, GAMCO Investors, and Balyasny Asset Management were also bullish on Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management dumped the biggest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $1.1 million in stock, and Douglas Dethy’s DC Capital Partners was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $1 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL), and Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to RAD’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VCEL 19 213562 -1
GMLP 4 26974 -2
UTL 8 95849 -2
RDUS 18 260771 -6
Average 12.25 149289 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $149 million. That figure was $33 million in RAD’s case. Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on RAD as the stock returned 1414.1% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QuinStreet Inc (QNST)Is Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (...Is Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Wondering What’s Happening in the Financial Markets Today? Take a Look at These 34 Stories! 32 Major Stories Summarizing What’s Happening in the World of Finance Today This Is What You Should Know About The Financial Markets Today What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? Why Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) Shares Are Surging Here’s Why Goldman Sachs, Rite Aid, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan, and More are in the Spotlight 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.