Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) ?

Published on April 25, 2019 at 10:37 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that OSK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

What have hedge funds been doing with Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in OSK a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

OSK_apr2019

The largest stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $65.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Two Sigma Advisors with a $37 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Anchor Bolt Capital, Atlantic Investment Management, and Lodge Hill Capital.

Because Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that slashed their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $0.7 million in stock, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI), and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). This group of stocks’ market values match OSK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AXS 30 716155 9
LFUS 15 254089 -7
SMI 4 6566 -1
KMPR 15 108393 1
Average 16 271301 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $271 million. That figure was $385 million in OSK’s case. Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on OSK as the stock returned 33.8% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ?Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterPabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor LetterHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Eddie Lampert, Mike Novogratz, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Apple Inc (AAPL), Fortinet Inc (FTNT), and More Should You Buy Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)? Is Oshkosh Corp (OSK) a Good Stock to Buy? What is Going on With These Falling Stocks? Do Hedge Funds Love Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)? Pentagon Insider: Oshkosh Wins Big With a $780 Million Defense Contract Pentagon Insider: Rockwell Collins Records a Big Win in a $856 Million Day at the Pentagon 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.