Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) ?

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), and ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that MWA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What does smart money think about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MWA a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Impax Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), with a stake worth $110.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Impax Asset Management was GAMCO Investors, which amassed a stake valued at $58.4 million. Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that slashed their positions entirely in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $0.3 million in stock. Joel Greenblatt’s fund, Gotham Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). These stocks are Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MWA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ARCH 27 364937 -1 EBIX 18 158386 -4 SWAV 7 111937 -7 HLG 2 6378 -1 Average 13.5 160410 -3.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $160 million. That figure was $246 million in MWA’s case. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MWA as the stock returned 15.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

