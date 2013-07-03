Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) ?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 2:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) a sound stock to buy now? Investors who are in the know are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets decreased by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that JBSS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are plenty of methods market participants have at their disposal to value stocks. A duo of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here).

David Harding

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

What have hedge funds been doing with John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in JBSS a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with JBSS Positions

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS), with a stake worth $83.7 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Royce & Associates was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $5.8 million. GAMCO Investors, Winton Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital dumped the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $0.7 million in stock. Paul Tudor Jones’s fund, Tudor Investment Corp, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to JBSS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STOK 18 167805 18
TUP 17 135408 -6
CRZO 10 82451 -5
IPOA 23 315142 1
Average 17 175202 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $175 million. That figure was $95 million in JBSS’s case. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) is even less popular than CRZO. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on JBSS as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on JBSS as the stock returned 25.6% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS): What Hedge Funds Think about This Stock? Insiders Selling Shares of 3 Strong Performing Stocks Amid Market Turbulence Omega Protein Corporation (OME): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Bullish, What Should You Do? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.