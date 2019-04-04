Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) ?

Published on October 23, 2019 at 7:42 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Is J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) going to take off soon? Hedge funds are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that JJSF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of methods shareholders use to assess publicly traded companies. Two of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

GAMCO Investors, Mario Gabelli

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the key hedge fund action regarding J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

How have hedgies been trading J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards JJSF over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

JJSF_oct2019

The largest stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $51.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $7.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, Fisher Asset Management, and Millennium Management.

Judging by the fact that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Mike Vranos’s Ellington dropped the biggest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $1 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). These stocks are SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP), Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), and Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble JJSF’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SINA 19 314481 -5
TERP 12 163216 1
OFC 16 183349 4
SBGL 9 92525 -3
Average 14 188393 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $188 million. That figure was $81 million in JJSF’s case. SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on JJSF as the stock returned 19.6% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Is Genpact Limited (G) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)Aramark (ARMK): Hedge Funds Are In A Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven A. Cohen, Kyle Bass, BlueMountain Capital Management, Moore Capital Management, Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN), J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Is J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) A Good Stock To Buy? Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Recently Announced Dividend Raises December 2016 Hedge Funds Are Buying J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Insider Selling Activity That May Raise Red Flags Seen At J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.