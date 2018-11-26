Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Humana Inc (HUM)?

Published on November 30, 2019 at 5:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was in 61 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. HUM shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. There were 62 hedge funds in our database with HUM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HUM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of methods stock market investors have at their disposal to appraise their holdings. A duo of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can outclass the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

How are hedge funds trading Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 61 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HUM over the last 17 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with HUM Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), with a stake worth $755.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Glenview Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $408.9 million. Lone Pine Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Maverick Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position TPG-AXON Management LP allocated the biggest weight to Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), around 15.22% of its portfolio. Tavio Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 8.36 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HUM.

Because Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has experienced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q4. It’s worth mentioning that Christopher James’s Partner Fund Management dumped the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $149.1 million in stock, and Jeffrey Altman’s Owl Creek Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $74.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q4.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), and NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ:NTES). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble HUM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
YUM 35 842106 5
ET 30 623109 1
KHC 36 9572927 2
NTES 30 3513002 -4
Average 32.75 3637786 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3638 million. That figure was $3527 million in HUM’s case. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) is the least popular one with only 30 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HUM as the stock returned 33.5% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Like Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)?Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG: Hedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their MindsHedge Funds Are Warming Up To Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)Hedge Funds Watching RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) From AfarHedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX...Hedge Funds Watching Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) From Afar

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Oakmark Funds On Humana, Baxter International and News Corp Should You Buy Humana Inc (HUM)? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) Activist Summary: Hedge Funds Are Targeting These Two Companies Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) Do Hedge Funds Love Humana Inc (HUM)? 5 Best Dental Insurance Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2019 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.