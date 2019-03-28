Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) ?

Published on May 1, 2019 at 11:57 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Hedge fund interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Curtis Schenker

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Hedge fund activity in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GSKY over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GSKY_apr2019

Among these funds, Two Sigma Advisors held the most valuable stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), which was worth $4.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Marshall Wace LLP which amassed $4.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Scoggin, and Harvest Capital Strategies were also bullish on GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there was a specific group of fund managers that slashed their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Christopher James’s Partner Fund Management said goodbye to the largest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling about $36.7 million in stock, and Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $17.4 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY). We will take a look at Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to GSKY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DLX 24 99926 3
FCPT 13 97064 0
GCP 16 435331 -3
RNST 13 34274 -4
Average 16.5 166649 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $167 million. That figure was $33 million in GSKY’s case. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GSKY as the stock returned 61% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mimecast Limited (MIME) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) Anymore Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF), Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR), and More 5 Biggest IPOs Hedge Funds Are Betting On Perspecta (PRSP), Wyndham Hotels (WH) Tops Among Hedge Funds’ Favorite Newly-Listed Stocks 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.