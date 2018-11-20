Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)?

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. GIII was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with GIII holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GIII isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Keidan of Buckingham Capital

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

What have hedge funds been doing with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -24% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GIII over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

GIII_apr2019

More specifically, Columbus Circle Investors was the largest shareholder of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), with a stake worth $37 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Columbus Circle Investors was Buckingham Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $18.8 million. Water Street Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital dropped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth close to $16.7 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also dumped its stock, about $10.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA), Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR), and Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR). All of these stocks’ market caps match GIII’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ENTA 20 204695 -1
ATRI 10 81331 -1
OR 11 22535 1
VGR 20 158726 2
Average 15.25 116822 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $117 million. That figure was $103 million in GIII’s case. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on GIII as the stock returned 51.4% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Jim Chanos, HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS), Sonic Co. (SONC), Fred’s, Inc. (FRED), and More Hawk Ridge Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings 11 Best Men’s Designer Suits Brands For The Money 13G Filing: Adage Capital Management and G III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? SP Plus, Seaboard, G-III Apparel, Fiesta: 4 Small-Cap Stock Ideas From Third Avenue 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.