Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Emcor Group Inc (EME) ?

Published on April 26, 2019 at 11:23 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter. NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices were already in correction territory. More importantly, Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points in the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that eme isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are dozens of gauges stock traders use to evaluate publicly traded companies. A couple of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

What have hedge funds been doing with Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EME over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With EME Positions

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME), which was worth $48.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Adage Capital Management which amassed $29.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Carlson Capital, GLG Partners, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedgies that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management cut the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $1.4 million in stock, and Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME). We will take a look at Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT), and J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM). This group of stocks’ market values resemble EME’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RHP 18 407097 -6
PAG 23 97186 3
ANAT 15 37536 2
JCOM 17 203141 0
Average 18.25 186240 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $186 million. That figure was $195 million in EME’s case. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on EME as the stock returned 34.1% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Emcor Group Inc (EME) Hedge Funds Are Piling Into These Construction Stocks Emcor Group Inc (EME): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Value Holdings Likes These 5 Industrials Stocks Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), and Emcor Group Inc. (EME) See Executives and Board Members Unload Shares Do Hedge Funds Love Emcor Group Inc (EME)? Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.