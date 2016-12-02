Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cubic Corporation (CUB) ?

Published on October 21, 2019 at 9:31 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 24.4% compared to 20.4%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) a safe investment today? The best stock pickers are becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions went up by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CUB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Sander Gerber of Hudson Bay Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

What does smart money think about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 27% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in CUB a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CUB Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, SG Capital Management, managed by Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider, holds the biggest position in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). SG Capital Management has a $19.2 million position in the stock, comprising 3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Peter Schliemann of Rutabaga Capital Management, with a $11.2 million position; 3.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions include Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management and Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Hudson Bay Capital Management, managed by Sander Gerber, established the most outsized position in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Hudson Bay Capital Management had $4.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also made a $0.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CUB positions are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT), Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), and Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to CUB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CNDT 27 591464 -3
MTH 15 191125 1
IPAR 17 92111 -5
GWB 9 42177 -5
Average 17 229219 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $229 million. That figure was $55 million in CUB’s case. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CUB as the stock returned 9.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo &#...Here is What Hedgies Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX)Hedge Funds Piled Into MongoDB (MDB) At The Wrong TimeHedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By Service Corporation International (SCI...Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Cubic Corporation (CUB) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cubic Corporation (CUB) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cubic Corporation (CUB) Is Cubic Corporation (CUB) A Good Stock To Buy? Exploding Insider Buying at This Struggling Homebuilder and Two Other Companies Cubic Corporation (CUB) Lagging Its Peers In Smart Money Investment Pentagon Insider: General Electric Wins Contract to Keep F-16s Flying 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.