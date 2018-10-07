Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ?

Published on April 4, 2019 at 4:54 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold are required to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on December 31. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those elite funds and prominent investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) based on those filings.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. CPRT shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with CPRT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CPRT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Aaron Cowen Suvretta Capital

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

How are hedge funds trading Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in CPRT a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CPRT_mar2019

Among these funds, Palestra Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), which was worth $125.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Suvretta Capital Management which amassed $38.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Nitorum Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of funds who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz’s Cheyne Capital said goodbye to the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $4.6 million in stock, and George Hall’s Clinton Group was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $4.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble CPRT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TXT 28 580784 2
ETFC 41 1261771 5
CMA 36 743200 -1
VST 44 3132642 6
Average 37.25 1429599 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1430 million. That figure was $273 million in CPRT’s case. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is the least popular one with only 28 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is even less popular than TXT. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. A handful of hedge funds were also right about betting on CPRT as the stock returned 23.5% and outperformed the market as well. You can see the entire list of these shrewd hedge funds here.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flocking Into ZTO Express (ZTO)Is CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds?Activist Keith Meister Says This Year’s Market Rally and Last December’...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Copart, Inc. (CPRT)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: BlueMountain Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, Copart, Inc. (CPRT), Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT), IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, John Paulson, Lansdowne Partners, Jason Industries Inc (JASN), Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX), Copart, Inc. (CPRT), and More Chuck Royce Is Overweight Industrials; Here’s Why Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Eye-Catching Insider Selling at Ross Stores, Celgene Corporation, Copart; Two Other Companies Register Insider Buying Have a Look at Three Companies with Fresh Noteworthy Insider Selling; Leading Title Insurance Provider Among Them 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.