Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) ?

Published on April 29, 2019 at 9:28 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Is Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) undervalued? Prominent investors are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that asnd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of gauges stock traders use to analyze their holdings. A pair of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can beat the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Peter Kolchinsky

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -4% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ASND a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With ASND Positions

Among these funds, RA Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), which was worth $265.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was OrbiMed Advisors which amassed $256.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Baker Bros. Advisors, Vivo Capital, and venBio Select Advisor were also bullish on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital dropped the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $3.5 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also cut its stock, about $3 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) but similarly valued. We will take a look at AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB), LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW), and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ASND’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AB 7 18133 1
RAMP 18 314152 3
KW 13 428350 1
LILA 13 129644 2
Average 12.75 222570 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $223 million. That figure was $1358 million in ASND’s case. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ASND as the stock returned 74.2% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Glenview Capital Management’s Stock Pitches At 2018 Sohn Conference Best Stock Pick From The 2018 Sohn Conference (Part II) What Happened With Light Street’s Glen Kacher’s Best Idea at 2018 Sohn Conference? Mangrove Partners’ Nathaniel August’s Best Idea At 2018 Sohn Conference Sarissa Capital Management Hires New President Should You Buy Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)? Five Stocks To Buy According To Top Biotech-Focused Funds 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.