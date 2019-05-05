Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) ?

Published on June 25, 2019 at 10:18 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold are required to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on March 31. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those elite funds and famous investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) based on those filings.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that ABG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Abrams

We’re going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

How are hedge funds trading Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ABG over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ABG_jun2019

More specifically, Abrams Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG), with a stake worth $132 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Abrams Capital Management was Eminence Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $26.6 million. GLG Partners, PEAK6 Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there were a few hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments dumped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $1.6 million in stock. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s fund, BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., also dropped its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). These stocks are Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to ABG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SBCF 8 44815 2
MDR 22 169071 -1
WW 20 210108 -3
CORT 18 132235 -1
Average 17 139057 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $139 million. That figure was $194 million in ABG’s case. McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ABG as the stock returned 18.4% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Buy Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)? 13D Filing: Abrams Capital Management and Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) 13D Filing: MSD Capital and Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Smart Money Sentiment Improving After Q1 Beating Should You Buy Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)? Lioneye Capital Management Further Increases Stake In Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.