Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) ?

Published on June 26, 2019 at 2:34 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in Q4 due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 20 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index ETF by more than 6 percentage points so far this year. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. ADVM has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with ADVM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that advm isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Samuel Isaly Orbimed Advisors

Let’s check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Hedge fund activity in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in ADVM a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ADVM Positions

The largest stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $19.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $15.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included OrbiMed Advisors, Water Street Capital, and Point72 Asset Management.

Seeing as Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of funds who sold off their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Joseph Edelman’s Perceptive Advisors dropped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $1 million in stock. Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s fund, Algert Coldiron Investors, also cut its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), and Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to ADVM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EXK 7 19804 0
STRL 15 50586 4
UTMD 8 32509 0
DSKE 9 9685 0
Average 9.75 28146 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $28 million. That figure was $52 million in ADVM’s case. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ADVM as the stock returned 119.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) A Good Stock To Buy? Apple, Cirrus Logic, GoPro, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On the Move 13G Filing: Highbridge Capital Management and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) 13G Filing: Adage Capital Management and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) a Good Stock to Buy? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.