Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Apple, Cirrus Logic, GoPro, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On the Move

Published on November 2, 2018 at 12:15 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

It’s another busy day in terms of earnings and news, and not surprisingly, a lot of stocks are on the move. Among the equities moving on news include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), and Chemours Co (NYSE:CC). Let’s analyze further.

For those of you interested in potentially partly diversifying your portfolio with hedge fund picks, check out the Insider Monkey quarterly newsletter (click the link for more details), which was up 121% since inception in May 2014 through the end of August of this year. Hedge funds are often filled with the best and brightest and have more resources than the typical retail investor.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are off almost 7% in afternoon trading after the tech giant’s guidance disappointed. Although Apple’s profit and earnings both beat estimates ($2.91 per share on sales of $62.9 billion, exceeding the consensus by $0.13 per share and $1.44 billion), the company’s decision to not provide unit sales for the iPad, iPhone, and Mac going forward spooked investors. First quarter guidance of $89-$93 billion in sales and gross margin of 38-38.5% was somewhat light versus the estimate of $92.88 billion and average estimate of 38.6%.  In terms of iPhone shipments, the company shipped 46.9 million units with ASP of $793 per unit. The company’s services revenue also increased 27% year over year to $10 billion. Despite the soft guidance, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most popular stocks among the around 650 elite funds that we track. As of the end of the second quarter, 90 top funds were long Apple, making it the 11th most popular stock.

Although Apple might be in the red, shares of one of its suppliers, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), is in the green thanks to a good earnings report. For its second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 on sales of $366.3 million, beating by $0.34 per share and $36.03 million. The out-performance was due in part to demand for the company’s audio components ahead of various customer product launches. For Q3, management sees sales of $360-$400 million. The number of top funds stayed the same concerning Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), remaining at 20 quarter-over-quarter at the end of Q2.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares are 20% in the red after the company missed on margins. Although adjusted loss for the third quarter was narrower than expected (loss of $0.04 per share versus loss of $0.06 per share) and sales were higher than the average by $13.68 million ($285.94 million), The company’s gross margin was 33.2% for the period, down from 40.1% in the same quarter last year and lower than the consensus of 34.1%. 14 top funds were long around $54 million shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) at the end of June.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Melvin Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsNehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsNantahala Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsFitbit, Zynga, Jones Energy, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On...Stone House Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsStratasys, Globus Maritime, and More: Why Traders Are Piling Into These Stocks...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
David Einhorn Investor Letter: Long Altice USA Inc (ATUS), BT Group PLC (BT), Still Short Tesla Inc (TSLA) Graham Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Top 10 Largest Companies in the World by Market Cap in 2018 Billionaires Were Buying These Stocks in Q2 When Everyone Else Was Selling Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Tide Point Capital, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (TZACU), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Rogers, Paul Singer, Harris Associates LP, Vermillion, Inc. (VRML), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT), and More Facebook Dominates List of Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge Funds 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.