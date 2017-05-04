Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ?

Published on May 9, 2019 at 11:32 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 4.8% during 2018 and average hedge fund losing about 1%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by more than 6 percentage points, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the quarter below.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. At the end of this article we will also compare FLWS to other stocks including China Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), and Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) to get a better sense of its popularity.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

GAMCO Investors, Mario Gabelli

We’re going to view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

What have hedge funds been doing with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FLWS over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FLWS_may2019

The largest stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $12.6 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by GAMCO Investors with a $7.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Beddow Capital Management, Nantahala Capital Management, and D E Shaw.

Due to the fact that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of money managers that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, George McCabe’s Portolan Capital Management dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $3.3 million in stock. Philippe Laffont’s fund, Coatue Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC), and HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to FLWS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CO 7 29046 0
GPMT 6 12976 0
AMBC 17 142221 -4
HSTM 14 48729 3
Average 11 58243 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $58 million. That figure was $48 million in FLWS’s case. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on FLWS as the stock returned 53.3% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&ADid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Richard McGuire, Eddie Lampert, Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX), Legacy Reserves Inc (LGCY), ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC), and More Stratasys, Globus Maritime, and More: Why Traders Are Piling Into These Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn, Novocure Ltd (NVCR), USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), and More 25 Big Companies That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies Hedge Funds Detecting A Sweeter Scent From 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc (FLWS) Do Hedge Funds Love 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.