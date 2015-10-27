David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital just published its Q1 2019 Investor Letter – a copy of which you can download below. Among other things, the fund reported return of 11.0% for the quarter trailing the S&P 500 which brought back 13.6%.
“2019 has started off on a good note. The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 11.0% for the quarter, almost reversing the loss in the fourth quarter of 2018. The S&P 500 returned 13.6%, which also almost reversed its fourth-quarter 2018 result.
Nonetheless, it continued to be a challenging environment for our investment style with growth stocks performing much better than value stocks. In the context of this headwind and a sizable short portfolio, we are pleased with the quarterly result.
Last year we only had one position contribute more than 1% to our performance. This quarter we had eight winners that large. Of the six longs we wrote about at year-end, five – AerCap Holdings (AER), Brighthouse Financial (BHF), Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (Germany: PBB), General Motors (GM) and Green Brick Partners (GRBK) – were the biggest gainers. We also had significant gains in Altice USA (ATUS), Tempur Sealy International (TPX) and on our Tesla (TSLA) short. While we did a good job in reducing our short exposure to the most volatile names during the fourth-quarter dip, we still experienced losses on our short Assured Guaranty (AGO)/long Puerto Rico GO bonds position, the Bubble Basket short, and Netflix (NFLX) puts. Overall, our longs performed a little better than the market, our shorts lost money but went up much less than the market, and macro made a small profit. “
