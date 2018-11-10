Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Danaher Corporation (DHR)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 8, 2018 at 5:32 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. DHR was in 51 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 45 hedge funds in our database with DHR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DHR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Hedge fund activity in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 44 hedge funds with a bullish position in DHR at the beginning of this year. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with DHR Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Third Point, managed by Dan Loeb, holds the number one position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Third Point has a $353.1 million position in the stock, comprising 2.5% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies, with a $349.8 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that hold long positions comprise D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management and Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management.

Now, key money managers have jumped into Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) headfirst. Eminence Capital, managed by Ricky Sandler, assembled the most outsized position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eminence Capital had $115.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Per Johanssoná’s Bodenholm Capital also initiated a $40.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DHR positions are Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management, Brad Dunkley and Blair Levinsky’s Waratah Capital Advisors, and Kamran Moghtaderi’s Eversept Partners.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). These stocks are BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to DHR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BLK 40 856573 9
CHTR 67 8621116 11
EOG 37 952482 7
BNS 11 875002 -3
Average 38.75 2826293 6

As you can see these stocks had an average of 38.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.83 billion. That figure was $2.63 billion in DHR’s case. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CHTR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bridgewater Associates, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, Skyline Co. (SKY), Danaher Co. (DHR), ICF International Inc (ICFI), and More Locust Wood Boosts Exposure to These Companies Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Danaher Corporation (DHR) A Closer Look At Tiger Legatus Capital’s Top Moves: AMAYA (AYA), Danaher Corporation (DHR) & Others Scout Daily Update: JOLTS Weakens Why These Stocks Are in Spotlight Today Five Capital Goods Stocks to Buy Now The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.