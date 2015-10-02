Companies 0 See All
Bitcoin-Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies-News

Cryptocurrency News Today: ComboJack, BitIRA, Vanitygen Cash (VGC), Bitit, Dirty Coin, Bitcoin, Ripple, and More

Published on March 6, 2018 at 1:17 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Bitcoin,Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies,News
ComboJack Malware Tries to Steal Your Cryptocurrency by Changing the Data in Your Clipboard (ZDNet.com)
A new form of malware steals Bitcoin Litecoin, Monero, and Ethereum cryptocurrency by replacing addresses of cryptocurrency transactions with the address of a different cryptocurrency wallet controlled by the attacker. Dubbed ComboJack after how it attempts to steal multiple currencies, the cyber criminal campaign relies on victims not checking the destination wallet of the transaction before finalising it. It sounds simple and easy to spot, but the large numbers of spam emails used to distribute the malware mean the attackers are finding success in stealing cryptocurrency from users. The malware also targets non-cryptocurrency digital payment systems, including WebMoney and Yandex Money.

How to Create Custom Bitcoin Cash Addresses With Vanitygen (News.Bitcoin.com)
Vanity Addresses for the Bitcoin Cash Network: Now bitcoin cash enthusiasts can create custom addresses with a protocol called Vanitygen Cash (VGC). The VGC software was developed by the programmers who made the website cashaddress.github.io a cash address format translator. VGC is a command-line vanity bitcoin cash address generator. This means a user can create a more custom address with an individuals name, a business brand, or pretty much any words rather than the traditional cryptically random addresses.

Pixabay/Public Domain

Pixabay/Public Domain

BitIRA Now Offers the World’s Only Fully-Insured Digital Currency IRA (PRWeb.com)
BitIRA, a market leader in providing cryptocurrency options for retirement accounts, today rolled out new security protocols that make it the only fully-insured, cold storage digital currency IRA storage solution available. In addition to Bitcoin, the company’s digital currency IRA service now offers Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP). These new altcoins and safety procedures, along with the company’s customer-friendly pricing, together make BitIRA the top solution for digital currency IRAs.

Wu-Tang Clan Rapper’s Son to Launch Cryptocurrency (CoinDesk.com)
The son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the late hip-hop artist and Wu-Tang Clan member who passed away in 2004, is launching a cryptocurrency. Young Dirty, real name Bar-Son James, is the face of the appropriately named Dirty Coin, a cryptocurrency being produced in partnership between the estate of Ol’ Dirty and Link Media Partners, an entertainment industry firm. Dirty Coin (ticker symbol ODB) will exist as a token on the TAO blockchain network, and is set to be traded on the AltMarket exchange later this year when the coin goes live. It’s a notable launch, given last year’s spate of celebrity-endorsed ICOs – and the subsequent warning from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that such endorsements may break “anti-touting” laws.

Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchanges to Establish New Self-Regulating Body (NewsBTC.com)
Japan’s two major cryptocurrency organizations will merge and form a new self-regulating body, the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association (JCBA) and Japan Blockchain Association (JBA) said on March 2. The move comes amid deepening discussions about stronger regulations, and was triggered by Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc.’s loss of massive amounts of NEM coins in late January. The agreement on forming the new body was made by 16 cryptocurrency exchanges that have completed registration with the Financial Services Agency (FSA).

