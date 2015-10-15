Cryptocurrency News Today: CoinMeet (MEE), Bitfinex, HiddenMiner, Bitcoin Village, Bitfract, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More

CoinMeet (MEE) Price Skyrockets to Hit $1 in 2018 (CryptoRecorder.com)

With many players in the digital asset management sector, the price of CoinMeet (MEE) might not continue skyrocketing forever. However, at the moment, hitting a high of $1 by the end of 2018 is very realistic. In fact, cryptocurrency experts predict that the price might go as high as $3 by end of Q3. If this happens, there is a good reason why investors should stake more on the MEE. The price of MEE can be termed as low but it will not remain the same for long. There is a lot under the developer sleeve and this will grow the price to the next level. The current price of $0.051904 seems like a “placeholder” before it moves up. The coin has managed to gain 1.65% against the dollar, 8.69% and 12.68 against BTC and ETH respectively.

Bitcoin Village – Real World Cryptocurrency Adoption Today (BlockExplorer.com)

Beyond the wild swings in price due to its volatile, speculative nature, those that have been embracing the cryptocurrency as a replacement for the almighty dollar, have begun to show the rest of the world what life using Bitcoin is like. “Bitcoin Village,” a small section of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is taking lead and showing the rest of the world that cryptocurrency is indeed a currency that can be used for everyday occurrences, like dining out at your favorite restaurant, visiting a theatre, ‘getting your hair did’, or shopping at a local mom and pop retail boutique.

Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Searches For ‘New Home’, Sets Sights On Switzerland (Bitcoinist.com)

Bitfinex, which is currently the 5th largest cryptocurrency exchange by 24-hour volumes, is contemplating at Switzerland as its new potential humble abode. Weighing Its Options: We are looking for a new home for Bitfinex and the parent company iFinex, where we want to merge the operations previously spread over several locations.

HiddenMiner Cryptocurrency Mining Malware Can Push Android Devices to Breaking Point (ITPro.co.uk)

The stealthy Android malware could potentially cause phones of overheat. Android smartphones are facing yet another variation of cryptocurrency mining malware that can potentially cause a device to fail through overheating. Dubbed HiddenMiner, the malware was discovered by cyber security firm Trend Micro, which noted it siphons a phone’s CPU power to crunch calculations to generate the Monero cryptocurrency. Commonly known as ‘cryptojacking’, the malware can force a processor to run at maximum speed for extended amounts of time. This, in turn, can cause the phone’s chipset to overheat and fail, or in the worst case scenario combust.

Bitfract: The Easiest Way to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio (CoinCentral.com)

What is Bitfract? Bitfract is a ShapeShift-powered tool that enables you to exchange one coin, like Bitcoin, for up to 62 different coins – all at the same time. Oh, and the best part? The service is completely free. Erik Voorhees, ShapeShift creator, has already praised Bitfract as “one of the coolest tools I’ve seen built using the ShapeShift API.”