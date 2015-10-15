CoinWatch, BitPay, CoinPayments, Sharding, Hyperledger, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and More from Cryptocurrencies Today

TipRanks To Launch Cryptocurrency Data and Analytics Platform in Q2‎ (FinanceMagnates.com)

TipRanks, a US-based financial analyst ranking service, has expanded its offering into the cryptocurrency space with the launch of CoinWatch, which provides investors with historical data and real-time analytics on +1,000 different virtual coins. CoinWatch operates as an advanced data aggregation and AI analytics platform for cryptocurrencies, providing the investors community with a complete view of the market. The new tool enables users to make sense of the crypto landscape though a diverse range of comprehensive functions.

BitPay Merchants Can Now Receive Bitcoin BCH Payments (CoinGeek.com)

The wait is finally over for BitPay merchants wanting to accept payments made directly in Bitcoin Cash (BCH). On Wednesday, the cryptocurrency payment processor announced that its affiliated merchants-over 100,000 of them-can now “do business with a growing, passionate community of Bitcoin Cash users” via a new feature that directly accepts Bitcoin BCH, the cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $15 billion.

New Partnership Between Etherparty and CoinPayments Enables Users to Buy FUEL with Over 55 Cryptocurrencies (PRWeb.com)

Etherparty Smart Contracts Inc., a blockchain technology company providing smart contract solutions for enterprise and everyday use on the world’s most popular blockchains, is excited to announce a new partnership with cryptocurrency payment gateway provider, CoinPayments. Users will now be able to use over 55 cryptocurrency varieties currently supported by CoinPayments to purchase the digital token, FUEL. FUEL tokens are required to purchase all services on Etherparty and its associated products, like the soon-to-launch, Rocket, a cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform designed for the everyday Internet user.

Sharding Is Already Ushering in Radical New Ethereum Designs (CoinDesk)

So-called “sharding” may still be theoretical, but the promising implications of the concept are becoming more and more real. At least that’s the case on ethereum, where developers are beginning to see the scaling solution, which would essentially split the blockchain into parts that would run on different servers, as an opportunity to test fundamental assumptions about one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. Although initial roadmaps are just now being discussed, ambitious coders are already jumping to introduce protocol-level redesigns that could be made possible by the upgrade.

Ford Patents a New Cryptocurrency System for Car-to-car Communication (LiveBitCoinNews.com)

There has been a growing influx of new cryptocurrencies as of late. Various projects and companies want their own token to perform specific tasks. It now seems Ford is thinking along the same lines, at least as far car communication is concerned. A patent has been filed for this specific venture, although nothing has been set in stone as of yet. Ford is a car company trying to innovate just like everyone else. With their focus on car-to-car communication, interesting things are bound to happen. A new patent filed by the manufacturer raises a lot of questions, though. More specifically, it seems as if the company wants to develop a new cryptocurrency for this specific purpose.