Bitcoin-Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies-News

Coinbase, VeChain, AsicBoost, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and More from the World of Cryptocurrencies Today

Published on March 7, 2018 at 1:25 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Bitcoin,Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies,News
Researcher Finds 50,000 WordPress Sites Infected with Cryptocurrency Mining Malware (TheNextWeb.com)
The cryptocurrency mining malware epidemic is getting out of hand: nearly 50,000 WordPress sites have been surreptitiously infected with crypto-jacking scripts, according to security researcher Troy Mursch from Bad Packets Report. Relying on source-code search engine PublicWWW to scan the web for pages running crypto-jacking malware, Mursch was able to identify at least 48,953 affected websites. The researcher notes that Coinhive continues to be the most widespread crypto-jacking script out there, accounting for close to 40,000 infected websites – a stunning 81 percent of all recorded cases.

‘Huge Development’: Overt Asicboost Patent Crushes Bitmain Mining Monopoly (Bitcoinist.com)
The highly-anticipated move, which challenges existing mining monopoly of competitor Bitmain, could revolutionize Bitcoin mining, with Litecoin creator Charlie Lee describing it as a “huge development.” Halong’s acquired patent differs from Bitmain’s “covert” AsicBoost technology, which caused outrage in Bitcoin circles last year, the patent representing a way of saving energy while refraining on harming the network.

Cryptocurrency Miner Now Kills Off Other Miners (SCMagazineUK.com)
A security researcher has found evidence of a cryptocurrency miner that will find and kill off other miners, security tools or CPU-cycle intensive processes. According to ICS Sans researcher Xavier Mertens, is one of many new cryptocurrency-mining malware that have appeared this year. In a blog post, Mertens said the code is simple and downloads a crypto miner malware. Depending on the architecture, a 32bits or 64bits version of the miner is downloaded. They are not signed but pretend to be an HP driver.

VeChain Price Gains on Bitcoin and Ethereum (TheMerkle.com)
Things continue to look rather bleak in the world of cryptocurrency as of right now. Most markets are still in the red, although we see a few altcoins pushing back. The VeChain usually does well in times of market adversity, and this time around is no different. With a solid 5.62% VeChain price increase, it is the first top 20 market to note solid gains over Bitcoin and Ethereum as of today.

