Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too Early

Published on October 26, 2019 at 9:35 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve continued its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. CRS was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with CRS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CRS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

CRS_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

What does smart money think about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CRS over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Steven Cohen, Point72 Asset Management

The largest stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $18 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $16.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Huber Capital Management, AQR Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group.

Due to the fact that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of funds who sold off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw said goodbye to the biggest position of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $1.6 million in stock, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). We will take a look at ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), and WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). This group of stocks’ market caps match CRS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EXLS 11 44825 1
ENPH 20 299148 1
HCSG 20 101308 -1
WCC 18 473813 -8
Average 17.25 229774 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $230 million. That figure was $62 million in CRS’s case. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on CRS as the stock returned 8.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of Heart

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) ? Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? Is the Market Overreacting to the News that Sent These Four Stocks Lower Today? A. M. Castle & Co (CAS): Huber Capital Management Further Raises Its Stake; Mr. Huber’s Other Favored Stocks Huber Capital Management Top Picks Include CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) & ENSCO PLC (ESV) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.