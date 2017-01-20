Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

Boardman Bay Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings

Published on February 23, 2019 at 10:59 am by Jelena Martinovic in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Will Graves’ Boardman Bay Capital Management is a New York-based technology, media, and telecom-focused hedge fund company. This long/short equity management firm is founded back in July 2012. It’s led by its founder and portfolio manager Will Graves and the team of “Silicon Valley and Wall Street veterans,” including Ken Brown, its COO/CFO, Jonathan Bloom, its investment analyst, and Neil Perry, its operational analyst.

Mr. Graves obtained a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in engineering and political science in 1992 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School in 2000. During his interesting career, for three years he served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Officer. Prior to that, he campaigned for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA in the Star Class. In the 2000s, he worked as a (strategic and business) consultant in a number of firms, some of them being  FireEye/Sequoia Capital, Deloitte, and Touche, etc. For two years, he served as a Director of Strategic Business in Terraspring, until 2002, while the following two years he worked at Sun Microsystems, dealing with business and corporate development. After working in Credit Suisse First Boston for 5 months in 2015, Mr. Graves joined Stark Investments in 2006, where he spent the next four years covering technology, media, and telecom sectors while serving as its Portfolio Manager. Prior to founding his own firm, he served as a Senior portfolio manager in Talpion Fund Management LP.

William Graves Boardman Bay Capital

Boardman Bay Capital Management’s flagship strategy is focused on global TMT sectors. It employs a long/short fundamental strategy. By lаunching its sub-sector funds, the SaaS Opportunity fund and the Optical Opportunities fund Boardman, Bay broaden its investment field to software-as-a-service as well as optical technology companies that way capitalizing on particular growth areas in tech. These are two concentrated and opportunistic hedge fund portfolios that are more and more popular among investors. After all, “there is always a diverse opportunity set within TMT,” as the fund’s founder says, and being “confident that you have a product that’s differentiated” and ready to “to take a very long-term approach” is crucial when striving for excellence and good performance. As of March 2018, Boardman Bay Capital Management managed around $49.43 million of assets of pooled investment vehicles on a discretionary basis.

And while betting on technology companies was a dangerous game in last October, since stock declines resulted in hedge funds suffering losses, Boardman Bay’s recorded positive returns for 2018. However, returns did fluctuate over the last five years. For example, the collapse of tech stocks in 2014 caused some minor losses for the fund, since it invested in Facebook and other tech stocks. Luckily, telecommunications stocks “saved the party,” since the fund actually gained investing in them.

Its Boardman Bay Onshore, LP fund, for instance, did generate an astonishing return of 60.82% back in 2013, however, it lost 2.71 in 2014. In 2015 the fund returned 20.06%, only to have another down year in 2016 when it lost 7.61. In 2017, the fund was back on track returning 7.07%, while in 2018 YTD (October 10, 2018) the returns remained positive being 16.45%. Whereas its total return amounted to 101.50%, and compound annual return was 11.86. Boardman Bay Onshore, LP’s worst drawdown was 19.32. In addition, its Boardman SAAS Opportunities Fund also performed well, since it returned a net 44.97% year-to-date Aug. 31.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Last quarter’s 15 long stock picks outperformed the SPY by 7 percentage points. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 89%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 29 percentage points (see the details here).

As of December 31, 2018, the value of Boardman Bay Capital Management’s portfolio is $48.63 million, which indicates a $28.87 decrease over its value in the previous quarter. The top 10 holdings constitute 50.03% of the portfolio value. The fund bought 16 new stocks in the recent quarter, and dumped positions in 18 companies, pushing its total down to 44 holdings. The fund likes to invest in stocks that are in many hedge funds’ portfolios, therefore, at the end of Q4 in the fund’s portfolio, there were a few of the most popular stocks among hedge funds. More details about these portfolio changes you can find on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Warren Buffett, Canyon Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (...Beryl Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsSoutheastern Asset Management Goes Activist On Centurylink Inc (CTL)Michael Stark’s Crosslink Capital’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsThe Big Short’s Michael Burry Reveals His Latest Stock Picks for the...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (NVR), Popular Inc (BPOP), and More Beryl Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Warren Buffett, Canyon Capital, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT), National Research Corp. (NRC), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) and More Michael Stark’s Crosslink Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Southeastern Asset Management Goes Activist On Centurylink Inc (CTL) The Big Short’s Michael Burry Reveals His Latest Stock Picks for the First Time Since 2016 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), Graco Inc. (GGG), and More 11 Best Countries to Find a Virgin Wife 15 Cheapest Accelerated Nursing Programs in NY and America 15 Witty Tinder Bio Examples (Male)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.