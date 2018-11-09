Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

AstraZeneca (AZN): Are Hedge Funds Right to be Bearish?

Published on November 14, 2018 at 5:45 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and invest millions of dollars on research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) was owned by 23 of the hedge funds in our database in the middle of 2018, nearly a 20% decline from a quarter prior. Those hedge funds owned just 1.3% of the company’s shares.  Fisher Investments was one of the company’s biggest bulls, as AstraZeneca ranked 17th on our list of 25 Dividend Stocks that Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish On. The pharmaceutical company carries a 3.70% dividend yield, one of the better ones in its sector.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

FARALLON CAPITAL

How are hedge funds trading AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, an 18% decline from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AZN heading into this year. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

AZN_nov2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, holds the number one position in AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN). Fisher Asset Management has a $459.2 million position in the stock, comprising 0.6% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Farallon Capital, managed by Thomas Steyer, which holds a $135.2 million position; 0.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish consist of Ori Hershkovitz’s Nexthera Capital, James Dinan’s York Capital Management and Krishen Sud’s Sivik Global Healthcare.

Judging by the fact that AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of funds that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Behzad Aghazadeh’s venBio Select Advisor cut the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $26.2 million in stock, and Bain Capital’s Brookside Capital was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $22.4 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN). We will take a look at Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE:DEO), Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to AZN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DEO 15 981396 -2
EQNR 9 430672 9
SAN 20 749495 3
LMT 33 1905256 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.02 billion. That figure was $1.12 billion in AZN’s case. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are really piling on.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Bail On Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD) As Trump’s Tariffs...Hedge Funds Sell Schlumberger Limited (SLB) As Shale Production Fears MountThere’s Something About Unilever N.V. (UN) That Billionaire Ken Fisher...Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): A Rare European Stock That Hedge Funds LikeMore and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves This Indian IT Company

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Bail On Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD) As Trump’s Tariffs Sting and Debt Piles Up Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): A Rare European Stock That Hedge Funds Like Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves This Indian IT Company Hedge Funds Sell Schlumberger Limited (SLB) As Shale Production Fears Mount More and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) There’s Something About Unilever N.V. (UN) That Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves Are Hedge Funds Right to Avoid Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)? 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.