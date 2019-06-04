Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By DXC Technology Company (DXC) ?

Published on June 6, 2019 at 6:01 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their March 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest lately. DXC was in 46 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 43 hedge funds in our database with DXC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that dxc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a multitude of tools market participants employ to appraise publicly traded companies. A pair of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

We’re going to view the new hedge fund action surrounding DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC).

What does the smart money think about DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DXC over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with DXC Positions

More specifically, Glenview Capital was the largest shareholder of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), with a stake worth $707 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Glenview Capital was Maverick Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $344.5 million. AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Wexford Capital, managed by Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs, initiated the largest position in DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC). Wexford Capital had $3.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also made a $1.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new DXC investors: Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., William B. Gray’s Orbis Investment Management, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC). We will take a look at Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to DXC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SNPS 31 1562669 -3
NTAP 24 973282 3
TEVA 32 1713411 -3
YUMC 30 478911 4
Average 29.25 1182068 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1182 million. That figure was $2103 million in DXC’s case. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately DXC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DXC were disappointed as the stock returned -23.2% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (...Hedge Funds Are Very Bullish On Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)Here is the Most Popular Company Among Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY...Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy DXC Technology Company (DXC)? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About DXC Technology Company (DXC) Anymore Hedge Funds Are Sure This Struggling IT Company Will Rebound 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Paul Singer, Warren Buffett, Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF), DXC Technology Co (DXC), and More Just How Good Were These Hedge Fund Managers’ Investment Ideas From The 2017 Sohn Conference United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL), Centurylink Inc (CTL), More: 8 Huge Ideas We Saw At The Sohn Conference 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.