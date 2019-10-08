Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

American International Group Inc (AIG): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Once Again

Published on October 9, 2019 at 4:44 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Is American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that AIG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video at the end of this article). AIG was in 41 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 37 hedge funds in our database with AIG positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Hedge fund activity in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

At Q2’s end, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AIG over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with AIG Positions

Among these funds, First Pacific Advisors LLC held the most valuable stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), which was worth $790.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Pzena Investment Management which amassed $580.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital, Balyasny Asset Management, and Adage Capital Management were also bullish on American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, initiated the biggest position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG). Balyasny Asset Management had $96.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global also made a $30.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Daniel Johnson’s Gillson Capital, Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG). We will take a look at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS). This group of stocks’ market values resemble AIG’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KMB 40 1546551 4
INFY 25 1151865 5
HCA 51 3049357 0
UBS 14 796197 3
Average 32.5 1635993 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1636 million. That figure was $2270 million in AIG’s case. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AIG, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Chevron Corporation (CVX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)Were Hedge Funds Right About Abandoning Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ABB Ltd (ABB) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)? American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Clearbridge Investments Betting On A Shift From Growth and Momentum 76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Can Hedge Funds See Into The Future? 10 Biggest Socially Irresponsible Companies In America 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.